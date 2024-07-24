Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

QQQE stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 394,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.