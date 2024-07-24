Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance
QQQE stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 394,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,783. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
