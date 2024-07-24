Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 140,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

