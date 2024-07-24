Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,104,000 after acquiring an additional 805,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

