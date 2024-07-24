Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 113 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.09.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 3.5 %

TEL stock traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, hitting $156.77. 2,825,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

