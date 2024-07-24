Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.16.

HLT traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.52. 750,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,926. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

