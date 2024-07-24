Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $174,971,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $40,449,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,318,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after buying an additional 30,443 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded down $21.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,094.80. The stock had a trading volume of 34,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,031.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $917.65. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $614.22 and a 52-week high of $1,134.49.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola Consolidated
In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
