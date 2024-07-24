Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the first quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,931. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.