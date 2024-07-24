Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 191 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PVH by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PVH by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PVH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.87. 397,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,430. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.33%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.