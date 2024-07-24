Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 227 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,573,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 527,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.07. The stock had a trading volume of 168,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,093. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.