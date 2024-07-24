Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 269 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 678.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,402 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,012,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after acquiring an additional 86,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,005,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,641,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 1,484,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,626. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

