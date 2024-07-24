Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,966,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valaris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valaris by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after buying an additional 135,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,344,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,282,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAL stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. 319,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,554. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $80.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

