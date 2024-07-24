Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.33. 655,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

