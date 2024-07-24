Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Encore Wire by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE remained flat at $289.84 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.02. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $150.51 and a 52 week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

