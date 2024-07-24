Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

