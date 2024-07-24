Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Arcosa by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Arcosa by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE:ACA traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. 90,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.