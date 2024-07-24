Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $224.62. 4,588,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,211. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.41.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

