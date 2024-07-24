Analysts Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $113,057.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,000.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at $273,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.