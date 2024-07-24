Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,143,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $150,240.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.39. 601,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,578. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $49.01. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.73 and a 52-week high of $71.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after purchasing an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,693,000 after purchasing an additional 41,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 107,622 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

