Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.51% of Antero Midstream worth $102,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Antero Midstream by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 57,155 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in Antero Midstream by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,238,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 3.1 %

AM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

