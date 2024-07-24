Anyswap Price Hits $2.82 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $52.62 million and approximately $2.64 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.6725659 USD and is down -20.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

