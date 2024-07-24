AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $9.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,699. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.45 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. Analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,033,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,982 shares of company stock valued at $29,689,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APPF

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.