Aragon Price Hits $8.51 (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $367.17 million and approximately $19.64 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be bought for $8.51 or 0.00013006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

