Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Metal Packaging to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.10 to $3.95 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.