Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.24 million and $7.50 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

