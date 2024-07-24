Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.00

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 18033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.20).

Arecor Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.33 million, a P/E ratio of -506.65 and a beta of -0.21.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products in diabetes and other indications. The company through its proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat, developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of therapeutic products.

