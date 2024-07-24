Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $8.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.42.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.46. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -120.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

