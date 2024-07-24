Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) rose 11% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.92 ($0.15). Approximately 978,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,540,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.74 ($0.14).

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39,567.72. The company has a market cap of £66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -193.33 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.96.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.