Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Roth Mkm

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $16.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE ARLO opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.75. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.71% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,724.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

