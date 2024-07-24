ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

ARR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 1,245,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,950. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

