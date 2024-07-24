ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of AVBP opened at $20.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73. ArriVent BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,922,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.