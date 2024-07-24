Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

ARW stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. 356,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $143.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

