Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.66. 294,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,720. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

