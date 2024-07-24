ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.04 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $27.04 million and $1.38 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009241 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,417.36 or 1.00124956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00075823 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0409965 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,377,789.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

