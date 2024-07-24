Athelney Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ATY remained flat at GBX 185 ($2.39) during trading on Wednesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.88. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a PE ratio of -18,500.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

