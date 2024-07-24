Athelney Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Athelney Trust Price Performance
ATY remained flat at GBX 185 ($2.39) during trading on Wednesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.88. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 million, a PE ratio of -18,500.00 and a beta of 0.26.
Athelney Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athelney Trust
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.