Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,628,000 after purchasing an additional 129,800 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 70.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after purchasing an additional 168,326 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:JNJ traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,862,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,671. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $376.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

