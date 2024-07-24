Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,039 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of FDIS stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The stock had a trading volume of 562,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,336. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $64.12 and a 52-week high of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $79.88.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

