Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VEU stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,038. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

