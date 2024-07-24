Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,794,000. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 9,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Trading Down 0.8 %

LIN stock traded down $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $443.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.55. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

