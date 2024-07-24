Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,663,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,907,539. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

