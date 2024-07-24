Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after buying an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.90. 799,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.00.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATO

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.