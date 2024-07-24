AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 4% Higher

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $18.93. 16,762,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 36,412,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get AT&T alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 213,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.