Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $98.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

