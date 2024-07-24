Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Given New $254.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Shares of AVY traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,597. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

