Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stake Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 103.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.78. The company had a trading volume of 120,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.72 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

