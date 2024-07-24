Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $5.92 or 0.00009029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $877.53 million and $30.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,511.25 or 0.99840393 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,117,484 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,085,707.11851853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.98951279 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $31,607,531.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

