Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,286,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.40. 1,731,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

