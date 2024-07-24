Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys Shares of 7,474 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after purchasing an additional 284,772 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,488,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,521,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 229,622 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. 2,293,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,263. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

