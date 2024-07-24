Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.42 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 630,321 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,539,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,181,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ES traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. 788,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,384. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

