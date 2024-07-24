Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 81,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 738,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,491. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.