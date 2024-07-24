Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $111,980,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,858. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

